Lazy 8 Acres to hold Open House

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

On Saturday, July 11, Ryan and Crystal William of Lazy 8 Acres, just north of Bellevue, will be hosting a Youth Development Through Horse community open house from 2 to 5 pm. Brought by Batoche Homeland Métis Local #51, this free event is open to everyone: youth, families, elders, and allies.

“This is a chance to slow down, visit, and learn together in a good way.”

The afternoon is about kinship and building community together while taking time to sit with elders and laugh with family, friends, and neighbours. There will be complimentary Bannock burgers and refreshments accompanied by live fiddle music by Dean Bernier and Company to set the tone throughout the afternoon.

At 3 pm, Ryan and Crystal will share their Ojibwe Spirit Horse presentation. They will talk about the deep connection these horses have to Métis people, teachings of resilience and strength, and their relationship to the land. There will be time to meet the horses and spend a few quiet moments with these rare animals.

Crystal and Ryan have had Chief (Waa-Miigisagoo ~ Wampum) and Whisper (Aazadi ~ Cottonwood) for just over a year. “As new caretakers of the breed, we have come to realize how truly special they really are. They are super hardy and have a strong resistance to diseases and parasites. They’re also known for their calm temperament and intelligence,” Crystal Williams shared.

The Ojibwe Horse, also known as the Lac La Croix Indian Pony and Lac La Croix “Indigenous” pony, is a Canadian horse whose development is attributed to the Ojibwe people. Ojibwe elder Fred Isham recalled, “Our horses ran around here free, the way dogs run. When you wanted to use a horse, you just went and caught one. Most of ‘em were like community horses.” During the winter, before the advent of snowmobiles, the ponies were used to haul wood, ice, and other necessities, as well as to run trap lines. Summers were spent on the island, where there was a wild meadow that the ponies grazed in. (https://ojibwehorse.ca/)

The population became critically low, and, by 1977, only four mares remained. The Ojibwe Horse Society maintains a small archive of materials related to the breed. In the archives, a letter from Walter McElderry, who is credited with first referring to the horses as the Lac La Croix Indian Pony, relates that one village of the Boise Forte people was located on the Canadian side of Lac La Croix, a relatively large lake on the Canada/U.S. border, while two other villages were located on the U.S. side of the border. Fred Isham and Walter Saatala, “an old Indian and the other an old Finnish horse logger,” are credited with saving the horses from extinction by spiriting the four mares across the lake and border into the United States with the permission of the elders in the Canadian village.

To preserve the breed, these mares were crossed with Spanish mustang stallions. Today, there are about 200 horses listed on the breed registry, and it remains a critically endangered breed.

Following last year’s successful offerings, Batoche Homeland Métis Local #51 is again hosting the Youth Development Through Horse program this summer for youth aged 7-12 years. With support coming from the Gabriel Dumont Institute, through the Métis Cultural Development Fund, in partnership with SaskCulture, and SaskLotteries, what started as three days turned into nine to meet the demand, and all are full.

For Métis people, horses carry teachings of resilience, responsibility, and relationship to the land. “When youth connect with their four-legged relatives, they build confidence, cultural pride, and a sense of belonging,” states Local #51’s Facebook page.