Lawsuit alleges Saskatoon company failed to provide safe environment for international student killed at work

Bre McAdam

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

The family of an international student who was killed at work four months after moving to Saskatoon alleges the company breached its duty of care by failing to provide a “safe and secure work environment, free from the threat of violence.”

A lawsuit filed on behalf of Alfred Okyere’s family is seeking “unspecified damages,” to be proven at trial, from Okyere’s employer, DSI Underground Canada, and his co-worker, Troy Francis Leclair.

The statement of claim, filed on May 12 in Saskatoon Court of King’s Bench, contains allegations that haven’t been proven in court.

Leclair, 53, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Okyere’s death on Jan. 20.

The victim’s relatives say Okyere, 23, had been hired to work at the Millar Avenue machine manufacturing business five days before he was stabbed during a night shift.

“The violent assault inflicted upon the deceased was extreme, involving approximately 17 stab wounds,” the statement of claim alleges.

Police say they responded to the attack around 8 p.m., and arrested Leclair in the city’s downtown area later that night.

Leclair’s alleged assault was “malicious, intentional and without justification or provocation” and has caused the plaintiffs “severe emotional trauma and psychological distress,” the claim states.

It alleges that DSI Underground, which rebranded to Sandvik in 2024, should have known that Leclair “suffered from a mental disorder or condition that would contribute or cause him to behave in a manner that was violent, prone to violence, hot-headed or impulsive, thereby posing a foreseeable risk of harm to others.”

The company also failed to provide adequate security and screening for contractors allowed to access the property, and “failed to intervene or provide immediate assistance to the deceased at the time of the attack,” the plaintiffs claim.

It went on to allege that DSI Underground breached its fiduciary duty by “failing to act in good faith by negligently permitting Mr. Leclair unsupervised and dangerous access to the property,” instead “prioritizing business convenience or economic interests over the deceased’s safety and well-being.”

The allegations of negligence and breach of duty contributed to Okyere’s wrongful death, the claim states. As a result, the plaintiffs say they have lost Okyere’s companionship, care, and familial support, any future financial support, and have had to endure costs for counselling, funeral arrangements, and medical expenses.

Okyere moved to Canada from Ghana in September 2024 to study computer science at the University of Saskatchewan. He has two children.

“He was a very friendly guy, very calm, very shy. He was not the kind of person who would be in an argument or a fight. A peaceful guy,” Okyere’s brother-in-law, Augustine Farley, said after one of Leclair’s initial court appearances.

“Up until now, there is no reason why it happened,” he added.

Leclair’s next scheduled court date is June 2 in Saskatoon provincial court. He remains in custody.