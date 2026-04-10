Late winter storm leads to two crashes, no injuries in Nipawin

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

A late-season winter storm and fluctuating road conditions led to two motor vehicle collisions in Nipawin this week, though no injuries were reported in either incident.

The Nipawin Fire Department is reminding drivers to stay cautious as freeze-thaw cycles continue to impact road safety.

The department said on social media that the latest blast of winter resulted in two motor vehicle collisions in Nipawin, as changing weather conditions created hazardous roads.

On April 7 at 1:50 p.m., Nipawin Fire Department crews were dispatched to a collision on Highway 35 in Codette as a storm moved into the area. Visibility and road conditions were rapidly deteriorating at the time.

The following day, April 8 at 5:54 p.m., crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Fifth Street West. While weather conditions were sunny and warm, road conditions remained poor following a significant snowfall.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

“Take extra precautions during these thaw, freeze, melt and refreeze cycles until spring conditions fully arrive,” the department said.