Larry Krause and Timberline look to ‘kick-start’ the Christmas season with Prince Albert concert

Larry Krause is in the Christmas spirit, and he hopes his band Timberline can add to it with a series of shows in the Prince Albert area.

After performances in Big River, Nipawin, Belbutte, and Melfort, Krause will return to the stage with three straight weekend performances, including one at the Prince Albert Heritage Centre on Sunday, Dec. 1.

“I am really, really pleased in the fact that there was enough interest that got me pointed in the right direction that that we needed to do it again,” Krause said. “We’re returning to some places that we have been to before and had other communities that we had not been to reach out to ask about the prospect of coming out to visit them, so we’re doing that as well.”

Krause will be performing with his Timberline Band, which includes members Garry Larson and Dave Sinclair. Krause said it’s always a pleasure to play with them.

“We’ve been playing together now for over 20 years. We figure if we keep going another five or six years we’ll probably get it right,” he joked.

Krause said Prince Albert residents expect some upbeat music, as well as some reflective pieces. There will be chances for audience participation. Krause said he often gets comments that the show reminds people of the old schoolhouse Christmas pageants and storytelling.

“Generally we have a lot of fun with it,” Krause said.

“I like the atmosphere that comes out from the people who are wanting to embrace the Christmas season and are looking for a way to kick-start it. I guess that’s what I like to think that we do with these. We get people into the Christmas frame of mind. The reason we celebrate Christmas is not just a stat holiday. It’s a celebration of what we believe, and it makes people feel good. I guess that’s probably the thing that keeps me coming back. The music is appreciated, the smiles, and it makes people feel good.”

Sunday’s show at the Prince Albert Heritage Centre begins at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for adults at $20.00 and children under 12 at $5. He will also perform at the Gary Anderson Community Centre in Chrisopher Lake on Friday, Nov. 29, and in Duck Lake on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The Christopher Lake concert is also the inaugural concert for the Live at Broda Lounge Concert Series, which will continue into the new year.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald