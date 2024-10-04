Lanigan mayor speaks on affordable housing ahead of election

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

LANIGAN – The 2024 provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 28 and political leaders are weighing in on what matters in their communities.

Tony Mycock, Mayor of the Town of Lanigan said, “Healthcare has been one of our top priorities and we have been lobbying on this subject since our hospital closed during COVID.”

Lanigan, population 1433, is about an hour east of Saskatoon and has seen an increase in their economy with the BHP Potash mine expansion. All four stages of the $20 billion Jansen project will generate an estimated $4 to $5 billion in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), assuming potash prices at half of today’s levels, according to a BHP press release.

Lanigan, as well as the Jansen project, are located in the riding of Kelvington-Wadena for the 2024 election. Previously, Lanigan was in the Humboldt-Watrous constituency for the last provincial election.

“I would say affordable housing and daycare are big concerns for our community with the growth we are seeing with Nutrien potash mine, BHP mine, and the Aspen power station construction,” Mycock said.

“Our hospital is open seven days a week for daytime hours and some beds open, we have a full complement of nurses and a great group they are. We also received funding for a Nurse Practitioner which is now in place, plus funding for a third doctor in Lanigan. We are grateful that the provincial government saw the need in Lanigan. The future of health care is looking bright.”

“There is a big demand for housing, not many houses for sale and the rental market is full. The economy, with significant price escalations, has challenges for investment attraction due to risk. Funding has been approved to expand daycare to 90 spaces, the existing daycare facility is fully utilized, and a new facility will need to be built. This is a significant challenge for a community our size, yet we are determined to make it happen.” Mycock said.

He adds: “I am very proud to call Lanigan home and I see huge opportunity for growth in Lanigan. We are focused on being development ready and we are open for business.

New school, new swimming pool, great recreation facilities – simply put, a great community with great people. Lanigan has lot to offer, and I look forward to what the future holds.”