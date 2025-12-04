Lakeland ramps up search for athletes ahead of 2026 Winter Games

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NORTH — In February of 2026, more than 1,500 athletes, coaches and officials will gather in the neighbouring northwestern communities of Meadow Lake and Flying Dust First Nation to share in the thrill of competition and camaraderie at the 2026 Saskatchewan Winter Games.

Lakeland athletes hoping to compete in the upcoming Winter Games are being encouraged to start preparing now as Team Lakeland begins organizing for the 2026 Saskatchewan Winter Games.

Crystal Clarke, Chef de Mission for Team Lakeland told SaskToday this is the ideal time for athletes, coaches and parents to watch for upcoming tryout dates and eligibility requirements.

The Saskatchewan Winter Games, scheduled for Feb. 15–21, 2026, will be co-hosted by the communities of Flying Dust and Meadow Lake.

Clarke said the winter games will feature a wide range of competitive and developmental sports. Team Lakeland will field athletes in 18 disciplines, offering opportunities for both traditional winter competitors and those from emerging sports.

The list of sports and scheduled tryout dates included in the 2026 Sask Winter Games is as follows:

Cross-country ski & Para-Nordic: Age category: 10-15 YOA (Born 2010-2015)Tryouts: December 13-14, Saskatoon, Contact Gloria Stang to register: gloriastang@yahoo.ca

Curling (male and female):Age category: 11-17 YOA (Born on or after Jan. 1, 2009. Tryouts: Jan. 9, Hudson Bay, tryout fee: $160 per team, registration page.

Figure skating: Age category: 10-18 YOA (Born 2008-2015), tryouts: Dec. 5-7, Yorkton (province-wide tryouts), tryout fee: $100, details and registration page.

Judo: Age category: 11-15 YOA (Born 2011-2014), tryouts: January 11, Melfort, contact tvtaylor@sasktel.net for details

Target shooting: Age category: 12-18 YOA (Born 2008-2014), tryouts: Novice Airgun Learn to Shoot & Competition: Dec. 6, Saskatoon ($40) Sask Games Playdowns: Jan. 10, Saskatoon ($30), click here for registration.

Weightlifting: Age category: 10-18 YOA (Born 2008-2016). Athletes must submit an expression of interest form by Jan. 1, 2026 and have competed in at least one sanctioned competition between Oct. 1, 2024 and Jan. 24, 2026 to be eligible for selection

Wrestling: Age category:13-16 YOA (Born 2010-2013), tryouts: Jan. 14, Prince Albert. For information and to register, contact saskvalleybearswrestling@gmail.com or fill out the expression of interest form.

Clarke said the sport lineup does sometimes change from one cycle to the next, depending on host capacity, participation numbers and provincial sport organization recommendations.

Clarke said she encourages athletes to begin contacting their local sport clubs or provincial sport organizations to learn more about tryout timelines, age divisions and training expectations. Clarke said ringette will be a new sport this games.

More information on zones, team selection and sport-specific details is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Lakeland is still looking for mission staff, anyone interested will need to fill the expression of interest form. More information can be found on the Lakeland District for sport culture and recreation website.

The Saskatchewan Winter Games give athletes from all over the province a chance to come together and compete as a team.

Upwards of 1,000 community volunteers will be recruited to help welcome thousands of visitors to the area during the seven days of games competition according to the Saskatchewan Games Council.

The Saskatchewan Games are open to Saskatchewan residents who are Canadian citizens or who have landed immigrant status for a minimum period of one year prior to the Games.

Team Lakeland won 34 medals at the last Saskatchewan Winter Games.