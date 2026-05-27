Lakeland firefighters report finding no victims in submerged vehicle

The Lakeland and District Fire Department say there were no victims in or around a car that was found submerged in a pond on Little Red River Reserve Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 7 a.m. on May 26 following reports that a vehicle was under water, with only the roof showing.

Crews donned dry suits and entered the water to check for a driver or passengers, according to a statement on the department’s Facebook page, but did not find anyone. Firefighters checked the water again after a tow truck pulled the vehicle out in case there were victims trapped beneath it, but did not find anyone.

Lakeland firefighters were also called to an area south of Christopher Lake following reports of a power line sparking a grass fire.

Crews were called in at around 3 p.m. on May 24. They arrived on scene to find a small area on fire, with the power line sparking above.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and SaskPower arrived on scene to fix the arcing line.