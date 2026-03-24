Lake Huron expected to drop one foot below long-term average

Jacqueline M. St. Pierre

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Manitoulin Expositor

MANITOULIN—The shoreline tells the truth long before policy reports do.

Walk the beaches of Manitoulin in early spring and you begin to see it: the lake pulled back just a little farther from the rocks, docks stretching a few boards longer into the water, shoals rising where boaters remember deeper channels.

It is not dramatic. Not yet.

According to the US Corps of Army Engineers, Lake Huron is expected to be four to seven inches below last year’s levels and 11 to 12 inches below its long-term average.

The latest monthly water level bulletin from the Canadian Hydrographic Service, part of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, shows the Lake Michigan–Huron system—hydrologically one lake—sitting low in its long-term seasonal average for this time of year, even as it remains above chart datum, the baseline used by navigators on marine maps.

In simple terms: the lake is still navigable, but it is running lower than what history says it should be.

For a region surrounded by the largest freshwater system on Earth, that shift is more than a curiosity. It is a warning.

The Great Lakes do not have a single gauge. Instead, scientists measure them through a network of monitoring stations scattered across the basin—places like Thessalon, Tobermory, Mackinaw City, Milwaukee and Ludington. Each station records the rise and fall of the water. Those readings are averaged to determine the monthly level of each lake.

The data feeds into international forecasts coordinated by Environment and Climate Change Canada and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, agencies that monitor the basin’s water balance—how much water arrives through rain and snowmelt, and how much disappears through evaporation and outflow.

For Lake Huron, that balance is currently leaning dry.

For boaters in the North Channel, lower water levels can mean shallower harbours, exposed rocks and longer launches at marinas.

For farmers along the lakeshore and inland waterways, lake levels influence wetlands, drainage systems and groundwater connections that help regulate soil moisture.

For coastal communities, water levels determine everything from shoreline erosion to fish habitat and harbour infrastructure.

The monthly bulletin carries a blunt advisory for mariners across the entire Great Lakes system: exercise extreme caution. Strong winds can rapidly shift water levels, pushing water toward one end of a lake while drawing it away from another.

To someone standing on shore, the lake may appear calm. But its surface can tilt like a slow tide under sustained winds, dropping levels dramatically in one location while raising them elsewhere.

The deeper concern facing Great Lakes communities is not simply whether Lake Huron sits a few centimetres above or below average, it is how the water itself is being treated.

Across the basin, water experts have begun warning about what some describe as “water bankruptcy”—a future where the cumulative demands placed on freshwater systems begin to outstrip the natural replenishment cycle.

The Great Lakes contain roughly 20 percent of the planet’s surface freshwater, an almost mythic abundance that has long shaped the economy of the region.

But that abundance is increasingly attracting massive industrial demand.

Hyperscale data centres—vast digital warehouses powering cloud computing and artificial intelligence—require enormous volumes of water to cool their servers. Many are being built near major freshwater sources, including in the Great Lakes basin.

Each facility may withdraw millions of litres per day for cooling systems.

Individually, those withdrawals can appear modest against the size of the lakes. Collectively, they raise questions about long-term sustainability, particularly as climate change alters precipitation patterns and evaporation rates across the basin.

For generations, people around Lake Huron have spoken about the lakes as though they were inexhaustible, but hydrologists tend to speak more cautiously.

The Great Lakes are renewable—but only within limits. They refill through rain, snowmelt and the slow cycling of water through the watershed. When withdrawals, evaporation and climate shifts begin to push that balance in the wrong direction, the system can slip toward deficit.

The latest bulletin does not declare a crisis, but the numbers remind observers that the lakes are not static reservoirs. They rise, fall and respond to every shift in weather, climate and human demand.

As Little Current Yacht Club’s Roy Eaton, host of the popular summer VHF radio show Cruiser’s Net says, “As any proficient mariner knows, read your charts and be aware of your surroundings.”

For now, Lake Huron remains comfortably within its historic range of water levels, but the shoreline keeps the ledger.