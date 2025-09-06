Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre officially opens in Prince Albert

It was billed as a “soft launch” last week when the first swims were held, but Friday’s grand opening of the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre marked the true beginning of a new era for recreation in Prince Albert.

City officials, provincial representatives, and community leaders gathered to cut the ribbon on what is now the largest recreational infrastructure project in the city’s history.

“This is such a big send-off,” said Mayor Bill Powalinsky. “I’m going to use the word explosion of joy. We’re definitely fully off and running. People have been using the facility, people love it, and the grand opening is just a testament to all of the efforts of everybody who has been involved.”

Powalinsky credited past and present councils, city staff, and project manager Nikol Miller for bringing the $117-million complex from design to completion. He also emphasized inclusivity, highlighting new programming like Sensory Swim, designed for children with autism and others sensitive to stimulation.

“It’s mission critical,” he said. “We’re levelling the playing field, and that benefits everybody.”

Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Mayor Bill Powalinski addresses the crowd during the grand opening ceremony of the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre on Friday.

Building a decade-old vision

Former mayor Greg Dionne, who began pushing for a new recreation complex more than 10 years ago, called the opening “the end of a 10-year journey.” He framed it as an investment in young people, noting the impact year-round ice and new aquatics will have on hockey schools, tournaments, and community pride.

“At the end of the day, we do everything for our kids,” Dionne said.

Provincial and local perspectives

Government Relations Minister Eric Schmalz tied the project to broader community health and safety, saying organized sport and recreation provide a moral compass for youth.

“It creates opportunities for kids to have a place to come and participate in organized sport, create a real sense of community, and help prevent kids from falling into the wrong types of activity,” he said.

Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross pointed to the facility’s economic and tourism impact.

“This is wonderful for the people of Prince Albert,” she said. “With the hotels and everything here, people from out of town are looking forward to spending weekends in Prince Albert, maybe doing some shopping, going to restaurants. This swimming pool can host competitions, which is important for our city and for tourism.”

Coun. Blake Edwards called it “a huge day for the city of Prince Albert,” encouraging residents to see the facility for themselves.

“Inclusion is everything,” he added. “We need everybody to be able to enjoy this facility, and I’m glad that program is right here and ready to roll.”

Community and Co-op voices

Lake Country Co-op, which committed $10 million over 25 years in exchange for naming rights, was represented by board chair Rick Kindrachuk and CEO Tim Keller. Both called the facility a testament to what can be achieved when community partners unite.

“This leisure centre is more than a building; it’s a gathering place, a hub of activity, and a symbol of what we can accomplish when we work together,” Kindrachuk said. “It’s designed to enrich lives and strengthen community bonds.”

Keller added that the partnership reflects Co-op’s mission to strengthen the communities it serves.

“Our vision is to enhance the vibrancy of the communities it serves, and being a foundational partner in this development is just one way we’re accomplishing that,” he said. “This facility will benefit families, youth, and individuals from all over North Central Saskatchewan.”

Dr. Lalita Malhotra, a longtime community leader, said she was proud to see the project completed and emphasized its potential to boost local tourism and business.

“It’ll help the restaurant business, the hotels, and everything. We are very proud of that part,” she said, while also pointing out the need to continue raising funds to support the project.

Project manager Nikol Miller reflected on the work behind the scenes, from design tours in Alberta to overseeing construction by Graham Construction. She said she was proud of every aspect, from the eight-lane pool to the twin NHL-sized rinks.

“The entire facility as a whole is something both myself and the entire city should be proud to have,” Miller said.

Senator David Arnot described the centre as “the largest recreational infrastructure project in this city’s history,” predicting it would be an economic engine that draws visitors, tournaments, and millions in spinoff revenue for hotels, restaurants, and other businesses.

For Powalinsky, the message was simple: enjoy and take pride in what the community has built.

I want people to revel in it,” he said. “I want them to feel proud that in this region we have such an outstanding facility. I want people to own it.”

The $117-million facility was funded through $24 million from the federal government, a $19.9 million contribution from the province, $73 million from the City of Prince Albert, and a $10 million contribution from Lake Country Co-op in exchange for 25-year naming rights. The aquatics area covers 47,000 square feet with an eight-lane competitive pool, wave and splash pools, a lazy river, a whirlpool, and two waterslides. The twin arena complex adds nearly 78,000 square feet, featuring two NHL-sized rinks, larger dressing rooms, and expanded seating, including designated wheelchair spaces in both arenas.

Once the ribbon was cut, about a 100 schoolchildren poured into the pool area behind the dignitaries’ seating section, kicking off the first official swim in the new facility. Teachers had kept them waiting patiently during the ceremony, and their cheers and splashes underscored the sense of celebration.