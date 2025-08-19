Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre Aquatics opening set for Aug. 28

The City of Prince Albert is preparing to welcome swimmers to the long-awaited Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre Aquatics area, which officially opens on Thursday, Aug 28.

The opening marks what officials describe as a major milestone for the community. Residents will have their first chance to use the facility during a public swim scheduled that evening form 6 to 9 p.m.

Programming during the first three days will include Lane Swim, Aquafit, and Public Swim. A full state of activities begins Aug. 31 with the launch of an expanded opening week that runs until Sept. 7.

Among the highlights is the debut of Sensory Swim, a program designed for residents sensitive to noise and sensory stimulation. City officials say it is the first of its kind in Prince Albert.

“Opening the Aquatics area of the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre is a major milestone for our community,” said Jody Boulet, director of parks, recreation, and culture. “This facility provides something for everyone, from families and seniors to fitness enthusiasts and those who may not have been comfortable in traditional swim settings. We’re proud to introduce programs like Sensory Swim that make aquatics more inclusive and accessible for all residents.”

The facility has a maximum capacity of 200 people. Admission fees are set at $12.75 for adults, $7.50 for youth and seniors, and $40 for families, while children five and under are admitted free.

Ahead of the opening, the city is offering a modified schedule from Aug. 25 to 30, including lane swims at noon, aquacise sessions in the afternoon, and additional public swims on Aug. 29 and 30.

The full schedule for September will be released on Aug. 27 at citypa.ca/swimming. In addition to daily public swims, it will include family, senior, and parent-and-tot swims, as well as Aquafit classes. Swimming lessons, rentals, and advanced training opportunities will follow in the coming weeks.