Lac La Ronge hosts healing summit to tackle community crisis

By
Daily Herald Contributor
-
Submitted photo. Chief Tammy Cook-Searson with volunteers and staff are hard at work setting up for the LLRIB Family Wellness Conference happening July 8–10 at the La Ronge Urban Reserve.

Nicole Goldsworthy
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
SaskToday.ca

​LA RONGE — The Lac La Ronge Indian Band is charting its own path to healing with a three-day community healing conference, taking place July 8 to 10 at the La Ronge Urban Reserve.

The event, being held for the first time, will bring together Elders, youth leaders, frontline workers and families for a gathering focused on Indigenous wellness, cultural revitalization and collective healing. Programming will directly address urgent community crises, including the opioid epidemic, youth mental health, intergenerational trauma, and the long-term impacts of wildfires and displacement.

“This conference is about coming together in the face of pain, grief and loss, and walking forward as one,” said Chief Tammy Cook-Searson. “It’s about supporting one another, honouring our stories and walking a healing path together.”

The summit features keynote addresses from Indigenous and national leaders, including Joe Calendino, a former Hells Angel member turned youth mentor; harm reduction advocate and former gang member Guy Felicella; former Olympian Waneek Horn-Miller; and La Ronge’s own Joey Genereaux, who shares powerful messages on personal growth and resilience.

Local voices will include Elders, knowledge keepers, youth advocates and first responders. A cultural and healing village will operate throughout the summit, offering paddle-making, moose hide tanning, fish and moose meat preparation, fish net-making, snowshoe-making, carving, art therapy, a healing tent, traditional medicine, birch bark crafts, beading, Elder-led teachings and more.

Daytime sessions will feature workshops on trauma, addiction, land-based teaching, education pathways and crisis response. Evening programming includes live entertainment, traditional meals and community celebrations. Children’s activities will include a petting zoo, bouncy castles and family-friendly events.

“We recognize the pain in our communities—from the opioid crisis to the trauma of the wildfires,” said Cook-Searson. “This conference is our commitment to lead our healing in a supportive environment, with our community members as the main focus.”

