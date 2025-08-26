Labour Day Supper returns to unite Prince Albert workers

The Prince Albert and District Labour Council is bringing back its Labour Day Spaghetti Supper after a four-year break, inviting the community to share a meal and celebrate the achievements of workers.

The event, scheduled for Monday, Sept 2, marks the council’s first Labour Day Gathering since before the pandemic. Organizers describe it as a “we’re back” moment aimed at rekindling connections between union members and the wider community.

“This event is about fostering a spirit of community and celebrating Labour Day,” said council president Mat Derworiz. “It’s our first event back, so we want to get people in the door.”

The supper runs at the Union Centre on Eighth Street East with a $5 plate cost, covering spaghetti with meat sauce, Caesar salad, and garlic bread. Attendees who present a valid union card receive $5 off, making the meal free, and children of union members pay $5 per plate.

Derworiz said the pricing reflects the council’s goal to make the event accessible.

It’s not a fundraiser. It’s a community event,” he explained. “The $5 is just to absorb costs.”

Political Motivation

Derworiz noted that recent federal politics helped reignite organizing efforts, specifically the government’s decision to use Section 107 of the Canadian Labour Code to intervene in a recent Air Canada flight attendants’ strike.

He also credited former NDP candidate Virginia Kutzan for rallying union members during the last election and helping bring the Labour Council back together.

Beyond the meal, the evening offers a chance for different union locals to connect.

“Sometimes a workforce can be quite insular,” Derworiz said. “This event unites unions from across Prince Albert, whether they’re government workers or private sector.”

The program will include greetings from Saskatoon MLA Nathanel Teed, bringing remarks on behalf of the provincial NDP leader. No advance tickets are required; meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.

Labour Day, observed in Canada on the first Monday in September, commemorates decades of progress for workers, from the eight-hour workday to recent anti-scab legislation.

“Labour Day celebrates the past and future wins of the working class,” Derworiz said. “We hope people come out to enjoy a cheap or free meal and learn about the benefits of being unionized.”

The Labour Council expects about 200 attendees and plans to make the supper an annual tradition once again.