Labour Day supper brings food, fellowship and solidarity back to Prince Albert

The Prince Albert & District Labour Council marked Labour Day with the return of its traditional spaghetti supper, serving up food and fellowship at the Union Centre on Eighth Street East.

Council President Matt Derworiz said it was exciting to host the event after years away due to the pandemic.

“It feels pretty great. We’ve got our flag up, we’re feeding folks, and we’re building our community,” he said.

Turnout was light early in the evening, but organizers expected more guests to arrive as the meal continued. Plates of spaghetti with meat sauce, Caesar salad, and garlic bread were served alongside drinks, including what Derowitz described as “union beer.” Coffee and other non-alcoholic options were also available.

Derworiz said keeping the meal at an affordable price was essential.

“Cost of living is hitting everybody across the country,” he explained. “If your costs aren’t reasonable, people won’t show up. So it was a little bit of let’s make it happen.”

The supper, priced at $5 per plate or free with a union card, was designed as a community gathering rather than a fundraiser.

“We’re all workers, whether you’re working a white-collar job or a blue-collar job,” Derworiz said. “You are part of the workforce that keeps this country great. The message is solidarity.”

The Labour Council also used the evening to stress the importance of unions being more engaged in the future.

“This event was a little bit of last minute,” Derworiz said, adding that the council hopes to build on it for next year.

He also delivered a pointed message to Ottawa, urging federal ministers to “stay out of labour relations” and not interfere with workers’ rights through Section 107 of the Labour Code.

Derworiz closed his remarks with a simple message to attendees: “Happy Labour Day, everybody.”