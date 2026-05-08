La Ronge woman passes away in vehicle rollover

A 31-year-old woman from La Ronge has passed away as a result of a single vehicle rollover.

The rollover occurred on Highway 102, just north of La Ronge at approximately 5:30 a.m. on May 1. Members of the La Ronge RCMP responded immediately along with local fire and EMS.

The vehicle had four occupants and the woman was declared at the scene by EMS. The driver and two other passengers were transported to hospital with injuries described as serious in nature.

La Ronge RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.