La Ronge to mark Indigenous Peoples Day with culture, sports

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

LA RONGE — The Lac La Ronge Indian Band’s Jonas Roberts Memorial Community Centre (JRMCC) is inviting residents and visitors to take part in a full day of cultural, recreational and community activities as part of National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations on June 21.

Events will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Downtown Urban Reserve and Downtown Beach in La Ronge, showcasing Indigenous culture, community spirit and healthy living.

The JRMCC’s mission is to help promote a helathy and active community through sports, culture and recreation programs and services. The centre has organized a variety of activities for people of all ages.

Throughout the day, participants will have opportunities to learn traditional skills and cultural practices, including paddle making, drum making, drumming, a pipe ceremony, antler carving, traditional medicines and teas, art therapy, wood carving, beading, birch bark basket making and massage therapy.

Organizers will also provide door prizes, lunch and supper for attendees.

The Sports and Recreation Department will host several competitive and recreational events, beginning with a four-on-four co-ed beach volleyball tournament at Downtown Beach. The tournament is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and is open to participants aged 16 and older. Teams will compete in a modified double-knockout format, with a limit of eight teams.

At noon, canoe races and a tug-of-war competition will get underway at Downtown Beach. Categories include youth, women’s, men’s and mixed divisions. Canoes and life-jackets will be provided, and all participants must check in during registration, which opens at 11 a.m.

Nichole Charles is serving as the contact person for both sporting events. Norman McKenzie will oversee the canoe and tug-of-war competitions, while Shelby Ratt will co-ordinate the beach volleyball tournament.

Celebrations will begin a day earlier with a friendly community soccer tournament on June 20 at Churchill Community High School Field.

The six-on-six event is open to adults and students in Grades 9 to 12. Organizers say the tournament is intended to bring together youth, adults and families for an afternoon of sports, music, food and community-building activities. Teams will be formed shortly before the tournament, and advance registration is encouraged.

To accommodate National Indigenous Peoples Day activities on June 21, the Town of La Ronge has announced a temporary road closure.

A portion of La Ronge Avenue will be closed in both directions between Cuthand Street and Backlund Street from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists are being asked to plan alternate routes and allow additional travel time.

National Indigenous Peoples Day is celebrated annually across Canada on June 21, recognizing and celebrating the cultures, traditions and contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.