La Ronge seeks funding to form regional recreation body

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

LA RONGE — The Town of La Ronge council approved administration to apply for $40,000 in funding through the Targeted Sector Support (TSS) Initiative to explore the creation of a regional recreation governance body.

The TSS Initiative encourages collaboration between Saskatchewan communities, supporting projects that strengthen local governance and administration. The program, funded through the provincial Municipal Revenue Sharing program, covers up to 75 per cent of eligible project costs to a maximum of $100,000.

La Ronge has been participating in a regional working group with the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, the Village of Air Ronge, and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District to examine regional recreation service delivery models said Lyle Hannan, CAO for the Town of La Ronge. Recently, the Town of La Ronge had adopted a new recreation fees policy that would see the Village of Air Ronge residents pay higher rates for recreation programs and facility use.

Hannan told SaskToday, “The policy was revised to delete any additional recreation user fees to the Village of Air Ronge. This was subject to receiving $85,000 in 2025 and the ongoing participation in regional meetings to develop a system and funding structure.

“The TSS is a grant to facilitate the review and potential implementation of a regional system,” he added.

In Hannan’s report, it said the group will determine that hiring a consultant would help identify best practices, governance structures, and operational frameworks for the proposed body. The consultant would also assist in developing supporting agreements and documentation.

The total project is estimated at $40,000, with partners agreeing in principle to share 25 per cent of the costs not covered by the TSS program. Additional funding opportunities are also being explored said Hannan.

According to the administration, the proposed governance body would strengthen collaboration on regional recreation planning, facility development, and cost-sharing initiatives among northern communities.