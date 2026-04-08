La Ronge resident ‘humbled and honoured’ to receive Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal

Hryniuk: ‘I believe in giving back to your community’

La Ronge resident Linda Hryniuk didn’t start volunteering for the awards, but she’s receiving one anyway.

On April 2, Lt.-Gov. Bernadette McIntyre announced that Hryniuk would be one of 14 people to receive the 2025 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal. The news came as an unexpected surprise.

“I was quite humbled and honoured for sure,” Hryniuk said. “I thought ‘there are lots of other deserving people—and quite often with the same organizations that I’m working with.’ They’re as deserving, if not more so, of an award.”

Hryniuk has volunteered for more than 30 years in La Ronge. As a retired accountant, she’s been instrumental in helping volunteer boards like the local Curling Club fundraise, manage budgets, and keep financial records.

She also serves on boards for the La Ronge Senior Citizens Club, the local Food Bank, the Napatak Ramble music festival, and her local church.

“(Hryniuk is) always stepping in wherever needed,” reads a press release from the office of the Lieutenant Governor. “Her mentorship, tireless work ethic, and deep commitment make her an inspiring pillar of the community.”

Beyond volunteering on local boards, Hryniuk volunteers at the hockey games, seniors’ bingos, and the Saskaloppet, where she serves as a timer. Hryniuk also helps fundraise for La Ronge’s new long-term 80-bed care facility.

“I believe in giving back to your community,” she said. “That’s important. I grew up in southern Saskatchewan and volunteering in the community was just something that always happened. For me, it actually works out in my circumstances that I’m in a position to give back to the community at this point in time.”

Hryniuk said she believes the causes she volunteers for are all important, but added that she also benefits from the activity.

Besides the satisfaction of supporting a good cause, Hryniuk said she’s developed many strong friendships through volunteering.

That’s enough to keep her helping out time and time ago. However, she also acknowledged there is a bit of urgency.

“We need volunteers,” she said. “We need the younger generations to be stepping up as volunteers, otherwise some of these activities won’t just be sustained.”

“It would be detrimental to organizations (without volunteers),” she added. “They may have to close and that would be a shame. Volunteer organizations are an important part of communities in Saskatchewan.”

All 14 recipients will receive their awards during a special ceremony at Government House in Regina on April 21. The event is designed to coincide with National Volunteer Week. Hryniuk said she plans to be in Regina for the ceremony, weather permitting.

The Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal was first handed out in 1995 as a way to recognize the extraordinary work of volunteers across the province. Since then, it’s been awarded to 286 individuals.

@kerr_jas • jason.kerr@paherald.sk.ca

2025 Saskatchewan Volunteer Award recipients