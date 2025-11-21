La Ronge Regional Fire Department opens recruitment campaign

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

​LA RONGE — The La Ronge Regional Fire Department has opened recruitment for five paid-on-call firefighters.

La Ronge Regional Fire Chief Keaton Cloud told SaskToday that the department currently has 25 paid-on-call firefighters, below its full complement of 30. The department also employs two permanent full-time staff — Cloud and the deputy chief — and hires two seasonal firefighters from April to October to manage the busy summer period.

Cloud said the department has recorded 335 calls for service so far this year, noting that call volumes have risen significantly over the past decade and continue to increase annually.

Fire alarms are the department’s most common type of call, which Cloud said is typical for many fire services. Structure fires, urban wildland fires, cooking incidents and a notable increase in motor-vehicle collisions also make up a large portion of current call activity.

To apply, candidates must have a driver’s licence, a clean criminal record, a personal vehicle and be at least 18 years old. Junior firefighters may join at 16 with parental consent. They receive the same training but are restricted in duties on scene due to age.

All training is provided in-house by certified instructors, said Cloud.

Cloud said northern and smaller departments often struggle to maintain staffing levels. “We tend to lose people every year due to job changes, relocation or post-secondary education in larger centres,” he said.

The La Ronge Regional Fire Department serves about 7,000 residents across La Ronge, the Lac La Ronge Indian Band and Air Ronge. Through an agreement with the Northern Administrative District, it also provides services to Rabbit Creek, Napatak, Potato Lake, Eagle Point, Lamp Lake, English Bay, Nemeiben Lake and Wadin Bay.

The department covers La Ronge’s Barber Field Airport, the third-busiest in the province behind Saskatoon and Regina according to Cloud.

Services include structure and wildland firefighting, aircraft response, hazardous-materials incidents, auto extrication, ice and water rescue, inspections and public education.

Applicants must submit an online application and a mandatory medical-clearance form.

​The La Ronge Regional Fire Department serves about 7,000 residents.