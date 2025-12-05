La Ronge readies for December events and highlights year’s progress

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

LA RONGE — The Town of La Ronge is preparing for a full slate of December activities while highlighting key community projects and challenges from the past year.

Community services manager Connor Tessier said the town will once again host Christmas cookie decorating, offered twice this year due to last season’s popularity. The sessions will run Dec. 7 and 14 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the curling lounge at the Mel Hegland Uniplex. The program is drop-in, free of charge, with all supplies provided, and children eight and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The town will also host “Photos with Santa” on Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mel Hegland Uniplex.

CAO Lyle Hannan said several major initiatives stood out this year. He noted the town undertook emergency training and related initiatives, which proved timely during the wildfires and subsequent evacuations.

The town also implemented incentives and prepared infrastructure to encourage new housing and dwelling construction. Hannan said the community is beginning to see early development, with growth expected in 2026.

Another major project involves the town’s partnership with the RCMP on a new detachment, which is set to break ground in the spring.

Hannan said the biggest challenge of 2025 was maintaining municipal operations during the wildfire response and recovery period, as the event required substantial time and resources.

He said the town’s successes are reflected in its progress on housing initiatives, infrastructure planning and the advancement of the RCMP detachment project.

Hannan extended holiday greetings to residents, wishing the community a safe and enjoyable Christmas season.