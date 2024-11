La Ronge RCMP are searching for a missing 30-year-old woman who was last seen on Nov. 24, and reported missing at around 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Courtney Bird was last seen on Studer Street in La Ronge. RCMP have checked locations Bird is known to visit and are now asking the public to report all sightings or information on her whereabouts.

Anyone who has seen Bird is asked to call La Ronge RCMP at 310-RCMP, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to submit tips anonymously.