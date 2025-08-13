La Ronge promotes grants, tax breaks to spur development

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

LA RONGE — The Town of La Ronge is promoting new development incentives, offering grants of up to $5,000 to help downtown businesses with projects that enhance the aesthetics of their buildings or property.

La Ronge council approved the development incentive policies at its Jan. 27, meeting.

The initiatives are part of a multi-layered growth incentive plan and include:

Downtown Revitalization Policy – A grant of up to $5,000 for downtown businesses to improve the appearance of buildings and properties.

Economic Development Tax Abatement Policy – A municipal tax abatement for new developments or major renovations of vacant and existing properties in zones C1 (General Commercial), C2 (Highway Commercial) and C3 (Shoreline Commercial).

Housing Incentive Program Policy – A cash payment to property owners constructing new dwelling units that result in a net increase. A net increase of up to three units qualifies for $10,000 per unit, while four or more units receive $15,000 per unit.

Residential Development Tax Abatement Policy – A municipal tax abatement for property owners who create a net increase in residential dwelling units.

Mayor Joe Hordyski said, “Council is dedicated to addressing development challenges facing the community in a fiscally responsible manner.”

He added that by deferring tax revenue, offering downtown grants and providing cash incentives for housing “council can partner with the community and encourage needed investment.”

Deputy CAO Jeff Long noted that projects may qualify for more than one of the incentive programs and assured the public the town is available to assist applicants.

Additionally, the province is offering a grant of up to $35,000 for new secondary, garage and garden suites through its Saskatchewan Secondary Suite Incentive Grant program.