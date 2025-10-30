La Ronge Nordic Ski Club rebuilding trails after wildfires

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

​ LA RONGE — After wildfires swept through northern Saskatchewan this summer, members of the La Ronge Nordic Ski Club are working hard to rebuild what was lost — including much of their beloved 50-kilometre trail network and several key shelters.

“The La Ronge Ski Club and Sask Parks have four main cabin shelters along the ski trail that are used by everyday skiers and for events throughout the year,” said club volunteer Matt Mazurik. “We also have a main ski chalet used for programming and races, and a race timing building. Four of these six main buildings were lost to the Pisew Fire in June.”

In addition to the main facilities, several equipment sheds, outhouses, picnic tables and wood sheds were destroyed throughout the network.

“We have about 200 registered club members, and around 1,000 unique trail users from across the province each year,” Mazurik told SaskToday. “With all the buildings lost, it will likely take one to two years before everything is rebuilt.”

Cleanup from the fire remains ongoing. Both the club and Lac La Ronge Provincial Park plan to begin rebuilding this winter.

“In addition to major building losses, there’s significant trail reclamation required,” Mazurik said. “That means chainsawing downed or high-risk trees and using heavy equipment to clean up uprooted trees, rocks and uneven ground where the top organic layer burned away.”

Club organizer and volunteer Matt Koebernick said the fire affected roughly 80 per cent of the trail system.

The support from Lac La Ronge Provincial Park in reopening the ski trails has been incredible, given everything else they’ve had to deal with after the fire, said Koebernick.

Volunteers from the ski club have spent countless hours clearing debris and restoring sections of the trail network in preparation for winter.

Despite the damage, the club remains determined to keep its long-running events alive.

“The Ski Club has every intention of hosting the 42nd annual Don Allen Saskaloppet,” Koebernick said. “The Kupesewin event will start on March 6, with the main races on March 7. The trails will be ready.”

At its Oct. 14 meeting, La Ronge Town Council approved a $5,000 community grant to support the ski club’s efforts to rebuild. The funds will go toward reconstructing Checkpoint #1 Cabin, one of several lost in the blaze.

The club also received $10,000 from the Six Rivers Fund and nearly $3,000 in donations to help with the recovery. Additional funding requests are being made to other regional partners.

With help from volunteers, the park and local support, the La Ronge Nordic Ski Club is determined to see skiers back on the trails this winter.

