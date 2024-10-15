La Ronge man faces impaired driving charges following investigation into fatal rollover

A 15-year-old boy from the La Ronge area has died in a single vehicle rollover south of Hall Lake.

La Ronge RCMP and EMS were called to the scene at around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. The rollover occurred roughly 15 minutes south of the community.

The teenager was a passenger in the vehicle. He was transported to hospital where he was declared deceased. His family has been notified.

The driver of the vehicle reported no physical injuries.

A La Ronge man faces three charges, including operation of a motor vehicle while impaired causing death, following an RCMP investigation into the rollover. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 15.