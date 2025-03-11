La Ronge fire department had busiest year on record

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

​LA RONGE — The La Ronge Regional Fire Department is one of the busiest paid-on-call departments in the province.

At the Feb. 24 La Ronge council meeting, the 2024 annual report was presented to council. According to the report, the fire department consists of two career firefighters and 30 volunteers who provide fire prevention services to approximately 7,000 residents in the tri-community.

In 2024, the fire department saw the highest recorded number of calls in its history. False alarms continue to be the most common type of fire call. The department also picks up syringe needles and collected more than 867 sharps in 2024.

The department purchased a drone in 2024 to support emergency response efforts. The drone has assisted in ice and water rescues by providing command with a bird’s-eye view of operations. For bush fires, it helps locate the nearest water source so pumps can be set up quickly.

The department is governed by an advisory board consisting of seven members representing the Town of La Ronge, the Village of Air Ronge, the Lac La Ronge Indian Band and the Northern Administrative District.

The 2024 report also highlighted four firefighters who received 10-year service awards and noted the return of the firefighter’s ball, which was held in September and drew more than 100 attendees.

A memorial wall was built inside the fire hall to honour firefighters who have passed away. La Ronge firefighters attended more than 50 public events in 2024 and collectively logged over 1,686 hours of training, including advanced forcible entry, hazmat operations and surface ice rescue courses.