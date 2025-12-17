La Ronge council approves land subdivision for SPSA fire base expansion

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

LA RONGE — La Ronge town council has approved a subdivision to facilitate the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency’s purchase of land to expand its La Ronge fire base. The decision was made during the Dec. 8 council meeting.

According to the SPSA, two separate projects are underway at the La Ronge Protection Base. The first involves a proposed land purchase, which will be used for training, surge capacity during wildfire season and to help ensure safe flight paths for firefighting helicopters.

The second project is an expansion of the existing fire base building, which will provide additional operational space and offices. SPSA said construction began in the fall and is expected to be completed by spring 2026. The current building was constructed in 1994.

“Expansion is required for the SPSA to continue to provide support to Northern Saskatchewan,” the agency said in a statement, adding that several bases across the province have been identified for upgrades as part of ongoing development initiatives.

Council approved a recommendation directing administration to notify the Ministry of Government Relations that it supports the subdivision of town-owned lands along Poirier Street. The subdivision involves Parcel G, Plan 70PA08594, and supports a previously approved agreement to sell 48.92 acres of land west of Poirier Street to the SPSA.

The land sale is intended to allow the SPSA to expand its provincial fire base operations and manage activities within helicopter flight paths associated with wildfire response. As part of the process, the town amended its official community plan and zoning bylaws to designate the land for industrial use, permitting protective and emergency services.

The Ministry of Government Relations has confirmed the subdivision will require payment of money in lieu of municipal reserve. The SPSA is expected to pay nearly $12,000 to the town, to be placed in a dedicated lands account for parkland use according to Jeff Long, manager of planning, development & regulatory services report to council.

A total cost for the land purchase and building expansion has not yet been determined.