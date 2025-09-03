La Ronge awards $1.24M contract for wastewater plant upgrade

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

​LA RONGE — La Ronge council has approved a $1.24-million contract with Associated Engineering for the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) upgrades project, set to be funded through the 2025 capital budget.

Michael Fraser, the town’s director of public works, said the upgrades are designed to bring the facility in line with provincial and federal effluent quality standards.

“The upgrades include a new mechanical building, coarse and fine screening, grit removal, sequencing batch reactor secondary treatment, UV disinfection, upgrades to existing tanks, sludge management, and the decommissioning of the existing plant,” Fraser said. “The new facility will be able to meet all provincial and federal regulations.”

The project has been approved for funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), with $12.9 million committed to the upgrades.

Key highlights of their proposal include:

A total service cost of $1,241,733 plus GST, the lowest of all submissions.

• A project schedule targeting substantial completion of construction by April 2028.

• A comprehensive scope of services covering pre-design review, detailed design, tendering, construction and completion services, progress meetings, geotechnical work and disbursements.

The chosen bid came in well below the pre-design estimate of $1.91 million plus GST, providing notable cost savings for the project’s engineering phase.

The project will provide a modern facility that continues to ensure that wastewater is treated to regulatory standards prior to release, said Lyle Hannan, CAO Town of La Ronge.