La Ronge area fire ban takes effect amid wildfire, smoke concerns

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

LA RONGE — Residents across the La Ronge area are being urged to avoid all open fires after the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) and La Ronge Emergency Management imposed a local fire ban amid extreme wildfire conditions and deteriorating air quality.

The fire ban took effect at noon Tuesday, July 14, and applies to the LLRIB communities of Sucker River, Stanley Mission, Grandmother’s Bay, Hall Lake, Kitsaki Reserve 156 and 156B, and Little Red. The ban will remain in place until significant precipitation is received.

All open fires are prohibited under the order. However, traditional smokers, propane barbecues, propane-fuelled fire pits and briquettes are still permitted. Existing burn permits have been suspended until the ban is lifted.

The LLRIB said the fire ban was implemented because of extreme heat, very high fire danger ratings and a lack of forecast precipitation, increasing the risk of wildfires across the region. They warned that even a small ember from an unattended fire can quickly ignite nearby trees and brush, potentially overwhelming local firefighting resources.

Anyone found violating the ban may be billed for fire department response costs.

The fire ban comes as Environment Canada has issued an air quality advisory for parts of Saskatchewan, warning that wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility across portions of the province.

According to the advisory, smoke from active wildfires is drifting eastward, with shifting winds expected to push smoke north of ongoing fires by Wednesday evening. The SPSA advisory cautioned that smoke conditions can change rapidly from hour to hour and vary significantly over short distances.

SPSA recommend limiting time outdoors as smoke levels increase. Residents are encouraged to postpone or reduce outdoor work, sports and recreational activities, particularly when smoke is heavy.

People most vulnerable to wildfire smoke — including seniors, pregnant people, infants and young children, those with chronic medical conditions and outdoor workers — are advised to reduce strenuous outdoor activity and seek medical attention if symptoms develop. Common symptoms include eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches and coughing, while more serious symptoms can include wheezing, chest pain and severe coughing.

The fire ban also comes as wildfire activity remains elevated across Saskatchewan.

According to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency’s latest wildfire update, issued Monday afternoon, there were 48 active wildfires burning across the province. Of those, six were listed as contained, four as not contained, 31 under ongoing assessment and seven focused on protecting values.

Among the largest fires affecting northern Saskatchewan:

The BORDER Fire remains not contained and has grown to 13,394 hectares. Fire officials expect increased fire behaviour because of continued hot, dry weather. Additional firefighting crews and aircraft are focusing on protecting communities and values along the fire’s northern perimeter.

The KERSLAKE Fire, measuring 9,926 hectares, remains contained. Crews continue extinguishing isolated hotspots along the fire’s edge.

The FLEMING Fire remains not contained at 376 hectares. Firefighters are working to prevent its spread toward Highway 905 using ground crews, pump-and-hose systems and helicopter water bucketing operations.

SPSA continue to urge residents throughout the La Ronge area to follow all fire restrictions, monitor local emergency updates and remain alert for changing wildfire and smoke conditions as hot, dry weather persists.