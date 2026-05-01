La Ronge allows outdoor sheltering in parks as interim step

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

LA RONGE — A new bylaw change will allow outdoor sheltering in parts of La Ronge after council approved an interim approach to address homelessness and public safety concerns.

About 40 people attended a public forum April 22 at the Mel Hegland Arena, including residents, business owners, RCMP and paramedics, offering feedback that ranged from strong support to outright opposition.

“It’s important for us to hear what the community has to say and to factor that into any considerations we make,” Coun. Melissa McNeil said.

Council approved a recommendation from chief administrative officer Lyle Hannan on April 27 to amend the parks bylaw.

The change will permit camping in undeveloped parks and natural green spaces for people without other shelter options, while maintaining restrictions in developed areas such as playgrounds, sports fields and cemeteries.

The proposal is intended as a temporary measure, not a comprehensive response to homelessness, Hannan’s report said.

In the report, it said it will not:

reduce homelessness,

create a serviced campground,

replace the need for a year-round indoor shelter,

address crime and addictions issues.

Instead, it aims to reduce conflicts in public parks, allow bylaw enforcement to improve safety around outdoor fires, and support outreach and site monitoring.

Feedback from the forum highlighted significant concern about community safety, particularly around visible substance use in public spaces.

Residents also raised concerns about RCMP capacity and enforcement challenges, the need to separate different groups within the homeless population, worries that proposed sites may be too close to schools or private homes, and skepticism that the plan addresses broader needs.

In the report, there was no single site that received majority support.

Some residents said more comprehensive action is needed, including shelter, addictions and policing supports, though specifics and funding remain unclear.

Council said it continues to advocate to the province for additional housing, mental health and policing resources.

Administration will prepare a bylaw amendment for council consideration on May 11, with implementation expected later in May as the seasonal indoor shelter closes.

The outdoor sheltering approach will be monitored as a trial and could be discontinued if it proves ineffective.