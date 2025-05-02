La Ronge airport to receive $275K in CAP grant funding

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

LA RONGE – The Ministry of Highways announced $1.8 million in Community Airport improvements and the Town of La Ronge will be receiving $275,000 to go towards their community airport.

Bill Burr, manager for airport operations said, “The Town of La Ronge is grateful for the funding provided by the province. With this funding, we will be making the necessary improvements to our airfield drainage system. It involves a reshaping and grading of the center course of the airfield to ensure efficient drainage, which is vital for maintaining the integrity, longevity and safe use of the aircraft maneuvering surfaces.”

Burr said, “We recently completed an airfield lighting upgrade to that end. This planned drainage project has also been prioritized and within the next five years, we anticipate undertaking pavement rehabilitation to further enhance our facilities.

“Maintaining airport infrastructure to meet required standards is costly. This is particularly challenging for regional airports that do not have the revenue stream of national and international airports. Regional airports play a vital role in providing emergency services, connectivity, economic growth, employment, tourism and more. It is essential that provincial and federal funding is made available to maintain high standards of airport infrastructure.”

The La Ronge Airport is the third busiest airport in the province servicing a diverse range of aircraft and services. “Everything from light aircraft like Cessna 180s, mid-sized like King Airs and Beech 1900s to larger regional aircraft like the ATR 42 and 72,” Burr said.

The airport is also the home base of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency’s Wildfire Management air tanker fleet, which uses aircraft including Aero Commanders, CL215s, Convair 580s and the soon-to-be-delivered Dash 8s.

The La Ronge Airport is recognized as the aviation hub of northern Saskatchewan, supported by a 24/7 flight service station that provides essential flight planning and aviation services in the region. It is crucial for ensuring safe and efficient operations for all aviation activities in the north.

Through the Community Airport Partnership (CAP) program, the Ministry of Highways will commit $935,910 toward the projects, and the airport operators will fund the remaining estimated $939,228. The work is to occur in the 2025 construction season.

“Air ambulances, firefighting and policing services, agriculture and other industries rely on local airports across Saskatchewan to meet the needs of businesses and communities,” said Minister of Highways Dave Marit. “These infrastructure investments position rural and northern communities for growth, while strengthening our great province.”

CAP invests in regional, community-owned airport upgrades to runways and taxiways, lighting, security fencing, navigational systems and other eligible projects.