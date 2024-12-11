La Ronge 2025 budget approved with no increase to municipal levy

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

LA RONGE – The Town of La Ronge approved their 2024 budget with no increase on municipal taxes. La Ronge residents will also see no increases in water or sewer rates for 2024.

The Town of La Ronge will see a total 2025 capital budget of just over a $11 million. The budget also includes $900,000, projected to transfer to reserves in 2025.

“We have a major wastewater treatment plant upgrade that is approved and funded, which is in the design phase,” Lyle Hannan, CAO for La Ronge said. “We also have plans to service land for residential and commercial development needs.”

The newly elected council held strategic planning sessions in October and budget meetings and open houses in November to the public.

Other 2025 capital machinery and equipment items approved were:

Sander truck for $150,000

Dump railer for $10,000

Ice edger for $9,000

Infrastructure approved were:

Road & Sidewalk Maintenance and Repairs for $240,000

Curb Stop Replacement Project for $120,000

Airport Private Lot Drainage for $65,000

Airport Drainage Issues for $523,500

Robertson Park Green Space and Playground for $450,000

Residential Development for $1,600,000

Robertson Drive Ph 2 Development for $1,150,000

Robertson Drive Ph 3 Development for $60,000

Studer St. Development for $1,500,000

Hastings St. Development for $42,000

Studer St. Daycare for $15,000

Downtown Revitalization – Beautification for $100,000

Commercial Land Development for $4,104,250

Airport Culvert Replacement for $30,000

The majority of the 2025 capital is for commercial land development. Hannan said, “There is a portion of vacant land along the highway that requires servicing with sewer and water prior to development. We also are planning to service lands for a new RCMP detachment and some private development interest.”

Phase two of Robertson Drive for $1,150,000 will be for installation of water, sewer and paving to have serviced lots ready to develop for housing.

“The $450,000 for Robertson Park green space and playground is a new park to be developed in partnership with PARTICIParks. They are raising the $320,000 and the town is putting in the land and remaining funds.”