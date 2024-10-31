La Loche RCMP seize cocaine and handgun, make 2 arrests at traffic stop

The La Loche RCMP have seized 30 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun, ammunition, a sum of cash, and alcohol after searching a vehicle at a traffic stop on Oct. 25.

Officers also arrested two individuals as a result of the investigation.

Police began the search after they saw a passenger was not wearing a seatbelt in a vehicle at around 5 a.m. They also charged the driver with impaired driving after conducting a mandatory roadside alcohol screening.

Ty Park-Fontaine, 21, of Clearwater River Dene Nation and Alexander Janvier, 22, of La Loche both face multiple charges in connection with the case. They made their first court appearance in La Loche on Oct. 28.