La Loche RCMP seek suspect after shooting

La Loche RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a shooting on Janvier Avenue.



Police received a report of a shooting at about 9:50 a.m. on July 11. Officers determined an adult man discharged a firearm, striking another person, before running north into a wooded area.



‘The injured person was taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.



RCMP said the suspect was wearing a black Nike Tech Hoodie, black pants and blue medical mask. Police did not release any other description.



Anyone with information or who saw suspicious activity in the Janvier Avenue area that morning is asked to call 310-RCMP. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



La Loche RCMP continue to investigate.