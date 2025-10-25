La Loche RCMP investigating fatal collision

La Loche RCMP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred Friday morning south of the community.

Police say they received a report of the crash near Black Point, Saskatchewan, at around 9 a.m. on October 24.

Emergency responders, including local EMS, attended the scene, where the lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead by paramedics. The victim has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Saskatchewan. His family has been notified.

La Loche RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.