Kyla Art Show and Sale returns for 46th year Saturday

There will be over 200 paintings, drawings, sculptures, and other pieces up for purchase on Saturday when the Kyla Art Group holds their annual Show and Sale at the Mont. St. Joseph Home.

The event was originally scheduled for September but had to move to late November. Kyla Art Group Treasurer Annette Henbid said last year’s Gala was a success and the group wanted to continue the partnership

“We were hoping this would be our new home,” Henbid said. “It was a was a lovely event they put on for us. We had to reschedule from September, though, with a little bit of a lockdown in parts of the home. Then we had to push it to November, partly because of the busy schedules with trying to line up three groups.”

The 2024 show is Kyla’s 46th, and their second at the Mont St. Joseph Home. All pieces on display are original works of art. There will also be some artists making wood, felted-wool, and painted Christmas ornaments, something Henbid said is even more timely with the new show date.

There will be pottery, clay, acrylic watercolor and oil paintings and metal art. There will also be two guest artists.

The show will conclude with the presentation of the People’ Choice Award.

This year, Kyla has changed the format from an afternoon preview with an evening gala to an all day show running from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. all for a cost of $10 The change was made because of the shift in date.

“There weren’t many $40 tickets for the evening event sold and then a good portion of them wanted refunds when the dates changed,” Henbid explained. “We wanted to still put the art out there and have the event.”

Henbid said the new format will give people a chance to purchase in the afternoon on a first come first served basis. The Rotary Club of Prince Albert has also agreed to partner with the Kyla Art Group. The Rotarians are longtime partners.

The admission fee goes to charity partners and art sales go to the Kyla group. Henbid hopes the lower price and all day event boosts attendance.

“The ticket sales don’t come to the artist. (It’s) only if there’s art sales That does come to the Kyla Group but the ticket sales are always our charity partner,” she explained.

Henbid said the prices of different pieces range from $20 to over $1,000. Members of the Kyla Group come from more than Prince Albert, according to Henbid.

“There’s a wide range of prices, artwork and artists from Prince Albert to as far as La Ronge,” she explained.

Henbid said the project is a group effort ahead of setting up on Friday afternoon.

“Everyone pitches in and finds a way to make it work.”