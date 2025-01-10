Kraus experiencing sophomore success with Victoria Royals

More than halfway through the WHL season, the Victoria Royals are in contention for a B.C. Division title and Prince Albert product Jayden Kraus is a major reason why.

Victoria currently sits fourth in the Western Conference standings with a 21-11-3-4 record, just four points back of the Prince George Cougars for the top spot in the B.C. Division.

Kraus, who spent parts of two seasons with the Prince Albert Mintos, says there is excitement in the air about the team on Vancouver Island.

“I think it’s awesome. (In) Victoria, we haven’t been in this position for the last number of years, so I know there’s a lot of excitement within the fanbase and within the room. We’re super pumped. I know where we’re sitting right now. We’re not satisfied and we’re only looking to trend upwards and make a push this year.”

Kraus has cemented himself as the number one guy between the pipes for the Royals this season. In 30 games this season, the 18-year-old netminder has posted a 16-6-3-3 record, a 2.70 Goals Against Average, a .912 save percentage and one shutout.

All of those numbers are career bests for the former third round pick, who posted an .870 save percentage and a 4.29 Goals Against Average in 26 games last year.

“I’m super excited. I’m at the point right now to do everything I can to help my team win games and continue that role.” Kraus explained. “I was signed by Victoria at 15. It’s been working out from there, so I’m very excited at this point. It’s just how do I hold on to this and get better each year.”

In terms of specific areas that have elevated his game, Kraus says his offseason training and discipline have really helped him.

“I think just the ability to play under control more and not overplay things. I think there’s a lot of smaller things too that I did in the offseason that are contributing a little bit. I think what I do off the ice and on the ice all plays a key role.”

Victoria is currently riding a five game point streak, stringing together four wins in a row. Last weekend, the Royals earned a home-and-home sweep over the league leading Everett Silvertips with Kraus earning the win in both contests.

Kraus says the wins show that Victoria can compete with the cream of the crop in the WHL.

“I think it just puts a staple of where we can play. I think in the (dressing) room, it really shows and really provides hope and excitement because we know we can play with the best. In our conference, you can’t really get a better benchmark then that. I think we showed not just ourselves, but the fans and everybody doubting us that we can play right with them and we can go toe to toe with them.”

Ahead of the WHL trade deadline, the Royals swung a couple major trades to land a couple of top overage snipers in wingers Brandon Lisowsky from the Saskatoon Blades and Kenta Isogai from the Wenatchee Wild.

Kraus says the pair have transitioned seamlessly into the Victoria dressing room.

“First and foremost, they came in and they’re both great guys. I think that’s something that’s super special that we have in Victoria. We have a great group of guys and they fit right in. It’s been great since they arrived here about a week ago. Their skill set is pretty special. Both of them have the ability to put the puck in the net and put up points.”

Kraus will be eligible for the NHL Draft for the first time this summer. Earlier this season, Kraus was assigned a ‘C’ rating by NHL Central Scouting, indicating he could be a potential fourth or fifth round pick.

Despite the possibility of being picked this summer, Kraus says his focus has been solely on the next game for the Royals.

“I don’t think about it really at all. I think for me it’s just the fact of taking it day by day. Winning game by game I don’t like to look too far ahead. As of now, we’re focused on beating Wenatchee and then after that we figure out where our next opponent is and that’s kind of where my focus has been.”

Kraus and the Royals return to action on Friday night in Wenatchee when they take on the Wild. Puck drops at 9 p.m. Saskatchewan time.

sports@paherald.sk.ca