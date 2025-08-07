Klassic Kruisers roll up to new venue for 2025 show

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

Classic car lovers will have a chance to see their favourite vehicles on display on Friday when the Klassic Kruisers Kar Klub hosts their annual show at the Art Hauser Centre Parking Lot.

The show begins at 3 p.m. Club president Les Nemish said they expect anywhere from 200 to 250 vehicles on display.

Nemish said everybody’s got a different taste in vehicles, whether it be a car, motorcycle, or truck.

“It’s anything from their grandpa’s car to some of the people we have as our members had these cars in their younger years,” Nemish said.

“We grew up with those cars and it’s to keep the car hobby going. These are all hobby cars that everybody’s put time and money into them to restore them to original. Some are even beyond original and better and everything else, so it’s just a love of cars, and the automotive industry.”

Nemish said the new generation has their taste in cars and it’s good to see what the new generation is got and those has taken an interest into the automobile.

“We’re trying to carry on what it was years ago,” he said.

The show is free to attend for both participants and the public. Nemish said the only thing that have been added this year is a BBQ fundraiser for the SPCA.

“The SPCA approached us to see if the Klassic Kruisers could help in some way and do some fundraising,” Nemish said. “It just happened, with the change of venue, to just fall into place…. They asked at the right time. This is the perfect opportunity to have them.”

The venue is the other change this year. The Klub typically hosts their show in the Northern Lights Casino Parking Lot, but that’s not possible this year due to construction.

“The construction work took over a considerable amount of their parking lot so we have to look for alternatives,” he said. “Northern Lights Casino and SIGA are very supportive of the Klassic Kruisers so they’ve helped us to find an alternative location. The Art Hauser was one that was very close to what we had, so we applied to the City and got the approval to have it there.”

Nemish said this is the first show away from the casino in 26 years, but they’re looking forward to a great show.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca