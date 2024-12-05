Klassic Kruisers provide boost to Salvation Army toy campaign

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

Prince Albert Salvation Army community ministry co-lead Major Ed Dean said they are grateful for a donation of toys from the Klassic Kruisers Kar Klub that will help ensure more children have a gift under the tree this Christmas.

“It is always a welcoming call because getting enough toys to serve the community is always a challenge,” Dean said. “We want to make sure every child we are reaching out to has a gift. When the Klassic Kruisers called, we didn’t know what was coming, but it’s always excited to see.”

Dean added that it’s impressive to see a small club like the Klassic Kruisers identify a need, and step forward to fill it.

Dean said roughly 230 families are registered have received toys from the Salvation Army this Christmas. He estimates that means roughly 500 children between the ages of zero and 14 years of age will need a gift.

“We do the toys rather than a food hamper (program) because there was already somebody doing that piece,” Dean added.

Dean said most of the Salvation Army’s fundraising at this time of year goes directly into the meal programs. The organization prepared 50,000 meals this past year, while also fundraising to send children to camp, distributing clothing free of charge, and operating a warming centre.

Dean said those are all important programs, but providing a toy for every child is particularly special.

“Every family, their desire to give their child the best Christmas that it can be,” Dean said. “When the Salvation Army does something like this, it’s allowing a family to say, ‘okay, I can pay the rent, and I can give my child a Christmas…. This bridges some of the gap for families who are maybe struggling at this time of year. There are enough expenses already.”

Klassic Kruisers Car Club president Les Nemish was on hand to donate the toys on behalf of the club. Nemish said they have donated toys to the Salvation Army a couple of times in the past, and were happy to do so again this year.

“We’re fortunate as a car club that we have a community that supports us, and we’re giving back to the community by donating to the Salvation Army,” Nemish said.

“Having kids and grandkids, and seeing the smiles on their faces when they receive a gift, that’s priceless. We don’t get to see those faces, but we get to see the faces of Major Ed and Major Charlotte when we bring the smiles in here. We know the smiles that are on their faces probably (mirrors) the smiles of the kids who are less fortunate.”

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald