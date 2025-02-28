Kinsmen Telemiracle Pancake Breakfast raises more than $2,500

The Prince Albert Kinsmen Club raised $2,750 for TeleMiracle at their annual Pancake Breakfast at Smitty’s on Friday morning.

The annual event is a staple of local TeleMiracle fundraising efforts. Brad Amy of the Prince Albert Kinsmen Club said it has been running as long as he has been a member.

Amy said that people could have a good breakfast and every dollar goes to people in need of equipment and support.

“People come out and support us, drop off donations, pay $10.00 for breakfast, and all the money goes right to Telemiracle for needed equipment and support during very rough times,” Amy said.

This year the Pancake Breakfast wound up the day before the telethon begins. The event starts Saturday evening and runs until Sunday morning.

Smitty’s sold sausage and pancake breakfasts for $10 between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., with all the proceeds going to TeleMiracle. Smitty’s donated coffee, juice, pancake mix and provides staff to help with the breakfast. They did both take out and sit down orders for the fundraiser.

“I think people expect a pancake breakfast now,” Amy said. “We have a great venue here at Smitty’s. They support us (and) supply everything. Businesses come in and grab 35 or 40 breakfasts. It’s just a great thing. A lot of people come and go and it’s great to have the Kinmen out and some Kinettes. It’s been a blast.”

The $2,750 raised is just part of the total donation they will be sending to Saskatoon.

Amy said that that the Kinsmen has been doing a lot of fundraising around the Yard District but Telemiracle fundraising has also been going well.

“This is our big push,” he said. “We expect to raise a lot of money.”

Representatives from the Kinsmen will not be in attendance for Telemiracle but they are sending their money raised with the Prince Albert Kinettes. According to Amy, the donation will be made at around midnight on Saturday evening.

Amy said support from local residents was strong this year.

TeleMiracle 49, in support of “Saskatchewan’s Charity” the Kinsmen Foundation, will be broadcast live from Saskatoon. The entire 20-hour telethon can be seen on the CTV Saskatchewan network, starting at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 1 and concluding at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 2.

The Prince Albert Kinsmen Club thanked everyone who helped make the TeleMiracle 48 Pancake Breakfast a success.

“We just want to thank Prince Albert for again supporting our Telemiracle and being able to serve the community’s greatest needs, which is the most vulnerable,” Amy said.

