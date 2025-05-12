Kinsmen Fest-of-Ale growth prompts move to Art Hauser floor

The crowds were out as the Prince Albert Kinsmen Club returned with their sixth annual Kinsmen Fest-of-Ale at the Art Hauser Centre on Friday.

Because of the increased number of attendees, the event was moved to the arena floor of the Art Hauser.

Prince Albert Kinsmen member Shaun Pikaluk is the chair of the event committee. He said the goal to help people find a product they like before summer officially arrives while also raising money for Kinsmen projects in Prince Albert.

“Last year we kind of hit our limit up in the Ches Leach Room, which was great,” Pikaluk said. “Our event just keeps growing, so this year we wanted to move it down onto the arena floor just to give more room for more people, more vendors and to allow the vendors to have a little more space as well so they’re not so cramped.”

Pikaluk described the space last year as shoulder to shoulder. He said the fun atmosphere was one reason why the event continues to grow.

“We’ve got a band playing, The Pretty Goods, so they’re a local band … and it’s just a fun environment for people to come to,” Pikaluk said.

He said the event doesn’t run late, and is inexpensive, which also helps attract crowds.

“People are just having a good time with their friends and trying some new and different drinks,” he added. “You can just sample a couple drinks here and there and see what you like and see what you don’t like. It’s just a really fun environment for everybody.”

Despite being interviewed early in the evening, Pikaluk noted that the venue was filling up quickly.

The vendors at the event this year were a nice mix of old and new. Pikaluk said there were 25 vendors at this year’s show, which is the same as in 2024. The list included Backroads Brewery from Wakaw, who won World’s Best Pure Neutral Vodka at the 2023 World Vodka Awards for their Alibi brand.

Because of the new layout, Fest-Of-Ale could place musical guest The Pretty Goods at the back corner of the arena floor.

The Kinsmen will put all funds raised towards the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre. In previous years, they’ve supported baseball diamond renovations, installing pickleball courts at Carlton Park, and other upgrades.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald The Pretty Goods played at the 2025 Kinsmen Fest-of-Ale at the Art Hauser Centre on Friday evening.

The weekend in Prince Albert featured several regular highlight events including Rotary Lobsterfest and SHARE Roast and Toast. Pikaluk noted that the event being on Friday prepared everybody for a busy Saturday.

The weather was also a factor in the great attendance.

“It’s beautiful so that just makes people want to do something,” he said.

An exact fundraising total was unavailable by deadline.

