Kinsmen Club pledges major donation for new Leisure Centre

The Kinsmen Club of Prince Albert has announced a donation of $550,000 to support two major recreational facilities that are cornerstones of active living in the community.

On Wednesday, club president Wes Moore and other Kinsmen were at the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre to donate $450,000 for the new Leisure Centre, and another $100,000 for a new lift at the Kinsmen Ski and Snowball Centre in Little Red River Park.

“We’re always as a club looking to participate in anything and everything that’s good in the community,” Moore said. “This new facility is a wonderful addition, and we wanted to make sure we were part of it in a very big way.”

Moore said this project are exactly the kind of community-building work our club is proud to support.

“This is a very big donation for us. It’s been one of the largest we’ve done in a number of years, so it’s going to take a lot of work,” Moore said. “It’s a pledge for much work in the future, and we’re just really pleased to be part of it.”

Moore said the club has some regular fundraisers over the years that will now be dedicated to this event. The list includes the annual Sportsman Banquet, where the Male and Female Athlete of the Year Awards are handed out, as well as their annual Fest-of-Ale fundraiser.

Moore said the kinsmen water park it’s a wonderful facility and the opportunity to support something similar in the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre was an easy decision.

“It’s going to be a real hub of activity,” Moore said. “It’s something that is a great addition.”

Mayor Bill Powalinsky and Couns. Troy Parenteau and Dawn Kilmer were on hand to accept the Kinsmen Donation. Kilmer said the donation is a great example of grassroots community support.

“This feature is exactly who we are,” Kilmer said. “We’re a family community. We’ve been built by families … and the Kinsmen are just shining example of that. When this facility opens and the kids come in here, woah, we’re so excited.”

The waterslides at the Lake Country Co-op Recreation Centre indoor water park. — Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

Kilmer said the city is trying to raise $20 million dollars to finish the facility. So far they are more than halfway there thanks to the Play It Forward Campaign.

Kilmer said the Kinsmen Donation provided a big boost for the campaign. She wasn’t surprised by the club’s eagerness to help out.

“It’s a natural fit,” she said. “They care about the community. If you look around, there’s the Kinsmen Ball Field, the Kinsmen (everything). This group of people, continually, throughout our history have contributed.”

Prince Albert Mayor Bill Powalinski extended sincere thanks to the Kinsmen Club for their continued commitment of enhancing the quality of life for all residents.

“This is a meaningful contribution that will benefit families in our city for years to come, we are deeply grateful to the Kinsmen Club for once again stepping forward to support projects,” Powalinski said in the press release.

In honour of the donation, the Leisure Centre wave pool will be named the Kinsmen Wave Pool, and the door to Dressing Room #1 in the win arenas will bear the name “Kinsmen Club of Prince Albert.”

—with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald