KINS gets Aquarium as a mood changer therapy

A collaboration between Prince Albert Wildlife Federation President Doug Erickson and “The Fish Guy” Darryl Bouey produced a novel idea of taking an aquarium, which generally has aesthetics uses, and using it for therapeutic ones.

Both men were on hand at The 40th Street Grill on March 17 to donate an aquarium to KIN Enterprises. KIN Director of Programs and Services Hillary Brahniuk said they were very excited to receive the donation.

“Darryl was setting up the aquarium, and even prior to the fish going in he had already had many spectators coming up to him and just appreciating the beautiful addition to our space,” Brahniuk said. “I definitely look forward to all the positives that will come out of the aquarium. It is definitely therapeutic. We have even invited the participants from the other building to come and see.”

Brahniuk jokingly added that its so therapeutic that she hopes she wont have to be running after staff to get back to work and leave the aquarium environment.

Both Erickson and Bouey hoped the donation would have a lasting impact.

“It feels good being able to do this today,” Erickson said. “That’s what we’re all about. We are all about education, training, conservation and helping people.”

The duo stated that the aquarium came from an idea they toyed with for a long time. The tank will hold Goldfish that can live up to 15 years.

Erickson said the aquarium will give people a place to sit, relax, and take a load off. He said normally people see an aquarium as a way to beautify a space, but it can also help people mentally rest and recover.

“Ultimately we believe that this will help people,” Erickson said. “The truth of the matter is somebody may just be having a very bad day but you let them sit in front of the aquarium for five minutes and he will get better. It happens all the time. It’s mood changing.”

The KIN Aquarium is meant to be a test to see how the reactions of the staff, visitors as well as participants in their programs will react to it. After this, the duo will decide on whether or not to setup more.

“Its therapeutic, and not just for the calming effect,” Bouey said. “It’s been proven that for anybody with eyesight issues, watching fish is therapeutic to your eyes. It’s going to bring happiness to the participants here.

“As I was setting up the tank all the kids were excited and kept asking ‘when are we getting fish?’ Kids have a natural curiosity for living things. Its going to be a tour for KIN.”

The Fish guy has been in the business for the past 54 years while Erickson has been in the business for about 16 years. The Company – “The Fish Guy” has been in business for about 30 years and is a popular name within the community.

The Prince Albert Wildlife Federation is also running a program in schools call FINS (Fins In School) and the cost of this project is born by the duo and one or two of their friends.

The Fish Guy will provide care for the fish other than the daily feeding but will supervise every two weeks to ensure its optimum performance.

“This is put here for the therapeutic standpoint versus the educational standpoint,” Erickson added.

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