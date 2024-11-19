Kinistino’s Kale Margolis ready for homecoming game with WHL’s Tri-City Americans

It’s been a strong start to the season for Kale Margolis and the Tri-City Americans in the WHL this season.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Americans are riding an 11 game winning streak and sit third in the WHL’s Western Conference with a 12-3-1 record.

Margolis, who is a product of Kinistino, is in his first full WHL campaign with Tri-City after spending the last three years in the Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League split between the Tisdale Trojans and Prince Albert Mintos.

Margolis says he has been treated extremely well by everyone in the Americans organization so far.

“We got a good group of guys here. Everyone wants to win and we have been so far. We’re still hungry for more and all the boys have been great. The coaching staff is great. Everyone here has just been awesome.”

Herald File Photo Kale Margolis (#11) prepares to lead the fly-by after scoring a goal for the Prince Albert Mintos last season .

When the Americans visit the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday night, Margolis is expecting more than 20 friends and family members to be there supporting him.

“I’m super excited for it.” Margolis says. “Lots of old teammates, some buddies from back home will be there, lots of family as well. I get to see all those guys again. It’s been a little bit, so I’m super excited for that trip.”

In 11 games this season, Margolis has recorded his first two goals in the WHL. He joined the Americans for five games at the end of last season as well.

Margolis says he is getting more used to playing at the WHL level each and every day.

“I felt pretty good about it. Obviously, you can always get better, but I’m still getting used to the jump from triple A to the Western league, but so far it’s been good. The boys here have been good with helping all the younger guys get adapted and whatnot. It’s just as time goes on, I just get more used to the speed, the pace, the plays, but so far I think it’s been pretty good.”

Last season, Margolis was a key contributor for the Prince Albert Mintos registering 19 goals and 21 assists across 44 games. He added two goals and four assists across five playoff games.

He regularly played on the same line alongside wingers Taite Donkin (currently playing for the La Ronge Ice Wolves) and Owen Nelson (currently playing for the Melfort Mustangs).

Margolis played for Tim Leonard last season, who is also from the town of Kinistino. Despite only playing one season for the Mintos, Margolis says there are plenty of lessons he still applies in the WHL today from his time in Prince Albert.

“Our saying last year in PA was hard work and discipline. I think if you do those two things, you can get pretty far in hockey. You work hard, you stay disciplined, do what you’re supposed to do. It helps the team win. That’s something that we try to bring over here to Tri-City. You want to work for the team. You want to be team first, just work as hard as you can every shift. I think definitely having that in the back of my mind, that’s helped for sure.”

Margolis and the Americans visit the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert on Friday night for a matchup with the Raiders. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

sports@paherald.sk.ca