An 18-year-old from Kinistino has died after a collision with an elk on Hwy 6 near Gronlid.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11 p.m. on Thursday following reports of a serious wildlife-related collision. The 18-year-old was the sole occupant of the vehicle. EMS declared him dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

Hwy 6 was closed for roughly two hours during the emergency response, the RCMP said in a press release.