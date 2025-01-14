Kinette Club bringing back popular Dueling Pianos fundraiser

The Prince Albert Kinette Club is bringing back one of their most popular fundraisers for Telemiracle 49.

The Kinette Club will be hosting the popular Dueling Piano on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Plaza 88. Zoe Galbraith of the Prince Albert Kinette Club said the event is always popular in the community.

“For multiple years, it’s a long-standing event that we’ve been doing and it is very successful fundraiser,” she said. “We’ve heard lots of good feedback year over year about how much the public enjoys it.”

The Kinette Club is a group of women who get together to volunteer and raise money for initiatives that support our community’s greatest needs.

The event is in the style of a cabaret with pizza and beverages available for purchase.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Galbraith said. “It’s a cabaret style night and there’ll be drinks and food available and there are prizes to be won too, and it’s kind of interactive. I believe you can put in song requests and things like that.”

The purpose of the event is to raise funds in support of TeleMiracle 49, and other community initiatives.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year specifically for Telemiracle 49 this year and then also we use the funds to support other community initiatives, other charitable causes in the area and things like that,” she explained.

Last year, the PA Kinette Club raised $14,848.48 for TeleMiracle 48.

“We’re hoping to meet the same goal as last year,” Galbraith said.

To purchase a table of eight for $360 message the Prince Albert Kinette Club on Facebook or email pakinettes@hotmail.com. Galbraith said tables are moving quickly.

“We would encourage anyone that’s interested in attending the event to reach out as soon as possible. We do have a few tables left and we’d love to completely sell out to maximize the reach of this fundraiser,” she said.

Galbraith added that the event ispossible thanks to a generous group of community partners and sponsors, who will be recognized formally at the event.