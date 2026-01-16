Kinette Club bringing back Dueling Pianos for Telemiracle 50

The Prince Albert Kinette Club is bringing back one of their most popular fundraisers for Telemiracle 50.

The Kinette Club will be hosting the popular Dueling Piano on Saturday, Feb.7 at Plaza 88. Zoe Galbraith of the Prince Albert Kinette Club said the event is always popular in the community.

“We have a lot of success with it year over year,” she explained. “It does support our contribution to Telemiracle yearly, but it also supports a lot of the other initiatives that contribute more on a local level in Prince Albert. For example, we might use funds to put together Christmas hampers or that kind of thing.”

The Kinette Club is a group of women who get together to volunteer and raise money for initiatives that support our community’s greatest needs.

Galbraith said with it being Telemiracle’s 50th year that is front of mind on the fundraising front.

“It’s such a milestone anniversary,” she said. “We’re wanting to be able to maximize our contribution this year as much as possible so we’re putting a lot of extra into this event—even more so than we normally do—and trying to make sure it’s the best experience for everyone that’s there and encourages the maximum donation that we can make.”

The event is in the style of a cabaret with pizza and beverages available for purchase. Galbraith said that the event is always popular in Prince Albert.

“The Dueling Pianos put on a great show,” she said. “They’re such talented musicians. It’s great to have an evening of live music, and the atmosphere of the event is really great too. There’s lots of dancing and great times had by all, and the crowd that we get is always not only a fun-loving crowd, but a generous crowd as well.” There are numerous other ways for attendees to donate. The list includes a cash bar and a silent auction.

“Even while you’re already there enjoying yourself, there’s lots of ways to contribute,” Galbraith said.

The purpose of the event is to raise funds in support of TeleMiracle 50, and other community initiatives. Last year, the PA Kinette Club raised $14,949.49 for TeleMiracle 49.

“We were very successful with our contribution to TeleMiracle last year, but we want to donate more every single year, especially with this being the 50th anniversary,” she said.

Galbraith added that the Prince Albert Kinette Club and all other Kin clubs in the province are trying to do their best for the 50th Telemiracle.

To purchase a table of eight for $400, message the Prince Albert Kinette Club on Facebook or email pakinettes@hotmail.com. Galbraith said tables are moving quickly.

“If people are interested in purchasing a table of tickets,” she said. “We’ve got a handful of tables left and they can contact the Prince Albert Kinette Club on Facebook or by e-mail.”

Galbraith added that the event is possible thanks to a generous group of community partners and sponsors, who will be recognized formally at the event.

“They’ll all be formally recognized at the event. There’s a lot that goes into putting on an event at this scale,” she explained.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca