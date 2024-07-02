Kilmer running for second term as Ward 7 Councillor

Dawn Kilmer will seek a second term in Ward 7 after announcing her plans to run for re-election on June 25.

Kilmer said the past four years have seen plenty of positive changes for Prince Albert, and she wants to help the city continue on that path.

“This past four years went by very quickly,” Kilmer said. “It was a really steep learning curve and I’m just not done. There’s just so much work to do, and we’ve just begun, so I want to be part of the next four years.”

Prince Albert has two major new developments in The Yard entertainment district and the new Acute Care Tower for Victoria Hospital. However, Kilmer plans to focus on downtown development if re-elected.

She currently serves as the city council representative on the Prince Albert Downtown Improvement District (PADBID) board of directors and wants to see the streetscape and Central Avenue improvements in the city’s Strategic Plan completed.

“The plan is just so exciting,” Kilmer said.

“Getting the street done allows for us to really embrace the historical beauty and who we are,” she added. “The downtown is an integral part about who we are, so that’s what I look forward to.”

Kilmer has been a strong supporter of the new Arena and Aquatics Recreation Centre project. She said that it is a tremendous opportunity to invest in Prince Albert,

” The infrastructure in our community is getting older and needs replacement,” she said. “The twin pads and Aquatic Center is what our community deserves.

“We have the hospital build coming and with that comes professionals and others jobs, 500 jobs and our Community Center will bring more people to our city. It’s just an added bonus to our residents,” she added.

Another issue in the city is homelessness, with the YWCA and City of Prince Albert announcing on in April they were trying to find a home for a permanent shelter. Kilmer said council has made progress on the file by creating a Wellness and Safety Department, which helps non-profits and other organizations work together.

She said there are many social layers to the issue, and bringing those different groups together would help fill service gaps. The city is also working with other partners such as the provincial and federal governments, PAGC and Metis Nation-Saskatchewan to find supports.

“I’m quite proud of what we’ve accomplished and going to accomplish,” Kilmer said. “The people of Prince Albert have always worked well together and support each other, and we’re a city worth investing in, not only our time but also money.”

She added that homelessness will never be 100 per cent solvable, but it’s an issue the City has to keep working on.

In running for re-election, Kilmer said a core principle is her commitment to transparency and accountability.

“I would hope that I’ve gained peoples respect and that people understand that when they call me I won’t shy away from getting the answer or giving the answer,” she said. “I don’t shy away from making hard decisions and I can discuss why I made that decision.

“I never go into any of the meetings unprepared. I’m always doing what I think is best for Prince Albert, not only in the short term, but for the long term. That’s who I’ve always been as a principal and as a person—roll up my sleeves and get to work.”

Don Cody is the only current councillor to announce he will not seek re-election in the fall. Brent Zbarashcuk has announced his intent to run in Ward 4. Tony Head in Ward 3, Blake Edwards in Ward 6, and Kilmer have all confirmed they will run again. The current candidates for Mayor are incumbent Greg Dionne and Bill Powalinsky.

Prince Albert’s next municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 13, 2024.

