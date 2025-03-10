Kilmer officially inducted into Women’s Hall of Fame

It was a High Tea to celebrate on Saturday at the Coronet Hotel when former Carlton Principal and current City Councillor Dawn Kilmer became the most recent inductee into the Prince Albert Women’s Hall of Fame.

Kilmer did not prepare a speech and just absorbed the day before speaking from the heart.

“I see this room full of people who had huge impacts on me,” Kilmer said. “You may not have been known that you did, but you all did. I grew up in Prince Albert. I grew up watching you guys many, many of you just put your nose down and do the work. That’s what I was taught by some very strong women. I’m very lucky to have had the grandparents that I had, The mom I had.”

Kilmer said that she had many wonderful people come into her life and allowed her to grow up after she was wild in her 20s.

“Then you all of a sudden get to that sweet spot in life where you realize, no I’m enough and I have a high standard, which may have some people hate me, but most people come around because it’s not about me. I’m not worried about that,” Kilmer said.

Kilmer told those in attendance she wanted people to have the ability to “achieve everything you’ve ever dreamed.” She said she hoped everyone would works together and listen with an open heart, and be brave enough to allow others space to develop and make mistakes.

She said that people should learn from their mistakes and build their team of supporters.

“I want to just be me, I’ve got to allow everyone around me to be them. If we just do that we’re going to continue to … grow a beautiful world,” she said.

“I’m so fortunate for every single person that’s in my life, and thank you to the Prince Albert chapter for taking the time to bring women together on March 8 and remind us all of what a beautiful world it would be if we only were allowed to lead equally in this world.”

There were also several current principals in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division in attendance showing Kilmer’s influence being the first female principal of Carlton.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Several past Prince Albert Women’s Hall of Fame inductees posed with 2025 inductee Dawn Kilmer following the ceremony on Saturday at the Coronet Hotel.

Dr. Laita Malholtra, the Women’s Hall of Fame inductee from 2005, asked to speak at the induction.

“In India they say a woman doesn’t have a home, but you see there is no home without a woman,” she told those in attendance. “You can’t make a home without the woman. That proves the fact that women are so important in everybody’s life as a mother, grandmother, great grandmother.”

Malholtra said that she has known Kilmer for a long time. Kilmer taught Malhotra’s son and daughter when they were in school, and had a good experience.

“They always said things, lots of good things,” Malhotra remembered. “I said ‘do you love your teacher?’ (They said), ‘oh yes, she’s strict but we love it. If she didn’t teach us we wouldn’t know what mistakes we made.’ They would have lots of good stuff to say. I just want to thank you Dawn for making my kids good citizens and good physicians.”

Former inductees in attendance included Malholtra, Marj Bodnarchuk, Delphine Melchert, Nicole Rancourt and Donna Strauss.

Nominator Ellen Grewcock focused on the last 10 years over Kilmer’s life. To paint a better picture of her, Grewcock used testimonials from others rather than speaking for herself.

Testimonials were given by former Bill Simpson, Councillor Blake Edwards, current Carlton Principal Jen Ferguson and Kilmer’s daughters Kate and Allie, her 9-year-old granddaughter Elle, and former inductee Nicole Rancourt.

The testimonials talked about her impact as a city councillor, mentorship to future female administrators in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division, her leadership and breaking

down barriers as first female principal at Carlton, and other subjects. Elle, however, served as the closer.

Grewcock than quoted Elle in full with her contribution.

“I would like to add, ‘Grandma is a lot of fun and always makes time for me. I think it’s awesome that she’s a city councillor and is one of the occupations I’m considering when I get older, Elle, Allie’s daughter said.’”

Grewcock concluded the speech by summarizing Kilmer’s impact.

“Dawn has empowered many young girls, many women, to just not just knock on doors to open them, but to kick them down. She leads by example. Dawn has to have a huge impact on our community and I am sure will continue to make changes that need to happen to see her visions of Prince Albert come to fruition.”

To conclude her own speech Kilmer acknowledged that there is a new generation of women coming.

“My granddaughter, she’s a spitfire, so those of you who know me and have put me in any category, juts know there’s a little Elle coming up,” Kilmer said.

Kilmer received a standing ovation after her own speech and the presentation by Grewcock.

Minister of the Status of Women and Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross brought greetings on behalf of the province, Mayor Bill Powalinsky brought greetings on behalf of the City of Prince Albert.

Several of Kilmer’s fellow councillors were in attendance. Powalinsky and Prince Albert Council of Women President Chrissy Halliday presented Brown her portrait.

Before her speech, Kilmer was presented with a framed print called “Smashing the Glass Ceiling” by Randi Arnot, vice-president of the Prince Albert Council of Women and President of the Saskatchewan Council of Women.

Arnot said that the Prince Albert Council wanted to acknowledge that Kilmer was the first female principal of Carlton and one of the few female city councillors so the piece of art was particularly significant.

Kilmer’s photo along with a quote of her choosing will now be placed on the wall outside the City Manager’s office in recognition of her lifetime of accomplishments, surrounded by the other hardworking and influential Prince Albert women who have been honoured through the years.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca