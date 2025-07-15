Kidzfest set to welcome Prince Albert children on Thursday

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

Kinsmen Park will be filled with children from across Prince Albert on Thursday when Kidzfest returns for its 30th year.

The annual event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. City of Prince Albert playground program coordinator Janelle Scott said they’re looking forward to welcoming Prince Albert’s youth.

“It is very exciting to know that it is our 30th annual event and we’ve been running for 30 years,” Scott said. “We are busy with planning, but our staff is ready to go on Thursday. The whole event is run by the playground program staff and we were looking forward to it.”

Scott said there continues to be a big demand in Prince Albert for free and accessible family events like Kidsfest, which helps explain why it continues to be so popular.

“It’s welcoming to all ages, all different demographics,” she said. “We try and make it accessible as possible for everyone in the city. Everyone is welcome to stop in. We have something for everyone.”

The list of entertainment options includes an area dedicated to children five and under, with games and activities geared specifically towards that age group.

Scott said it’s a new group of staff organizing Kidsfest, but they’ve tried to follow the familiar formula that remains so popular.



“(There’s) a brand-new set of staff, so that will bring a different energy to the event,” she said.

“(It) definitely gives us a space for community where kids can all have an area of socialization, that third place where people can go and connect to different groups and get exposure to different organizations that will be there.”

The 2025 Kidzfest runs on Thursday, July 17 from 1 – 5 pm at Kinsmen Park with activities including carnival games, balloon animals, crafts, face painting, professional stage entertainment, bouncy castles, food, and more.

“It’s extremely heartwarming seeing all the staff put so much work into this event,” Scott said. “It is truly a large feat that we pull off every year, and also thanks to lots of local community sponsorships. It takes a village, but I’m definitely excited to see the final product on Thursday.”

—with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald