Kidzfest returning to Kinsmen Park for 31st year

Kinsmen Park will be filled with children from across Prince Albert on Thursday when Kidzfest returns for its 31st year.

The annual event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Erin Hurd Recreation Programmer with the City of Prince Albert said that there will be lots happening at the annual event.

“We will have main stage entertainment. We have four entertainers coming from Alberta. They will be on the main stage throughout the afternoon. We will also have more activities throughout the park. We’ll have three bouncing castles, face painting, crafts, balloon animals, food and games,” Hurd said.

Entertainment on the main stage includes Jason Curtis with two shows at 1:15 and 4:15 and Magician and Escape Artist James Jordan.

Hurd said that the event has become a tradition in the city after being around for more than 30 years. One of the main goals is to promote the City’s playground program.

“There’s a tie with that, of course. The staff are the ones who promote this program. They do all the hard work to make it happen. It is a staple in the community,” Hurd said.

Hurd added that the city likes to have the event because it is free and offers so many activities for children in the summer.

“We like to see people getting out into the community participating in these kinds of activities,” she said. “They’re free of charge, so free admission to get in, but also free for everything that takes place. That’s games, balloon animals, face painting, crafts, bouncing castles, also that live entertainment.”

This year they have changed the way the food is being offered by partnering with another local group.

“The only thing that we charge money for is the food, which this year is a little bit different,” Hurd said. “We are asking the PA Youth Travel Club, to have their barbecue out of the West Shelter.”

She added it was great to be able to partner with another youth group in the City.

Hurd said that the playground program in Prince Albert, which runs from July 2 until August 14 has been going well after some adjustments.

“We have less locations this year. We have six instead of 10. However, we are seeing an increase of numbers, which is good,” she explained. “The ages are from 6 to 12. It’s still a drop-in program.”

This year the six locations are Miller Hill – 200 MacDowall Crescent (Beside the Miller Hill Spray Park) , Crescent Acres – 1689 Olive Diefenbaker Drive (Crescent Acres Community Club), Crescent Heights – the green space between Cook Drive and Branion Drive (North of Crescent Heights arena, and beside the Spray Park), Midtown – 540 – 9th Street East (Midtown Community Club) , West Hill – 2320 6th Avenue West (West Hill Community Club) and Lions Park – 1301 13th Street West (Green space).

Hurd thanked all of the sponsors and staff for continuing to make the event such a success.

“KidzFest is run through donations and sponsorships, so a big shout out to Northern Lights Community Development Corporation, they are definitely our main sponsor, but all of those other sponsors are very important to us. We wouldn’t be where we are (at our) 31st annual doing what we’re doing without them along with our staff,” Hurd said.

The 2026 Kidzfest runs on Thursday, July 23 from 1 to 5 pm at Kinsmen Park with activities including carnival games, balloon animals, crafts, face painting, professional stage entertainment, bouncy castles, food, and more.

She added that they can still accept more volunteers for Kidzfest. To register people can call Alfred Jenkins Fieldhouse at 306-953-4989.