Kidzfest marks 30 years of family fun at Kinsmen Park

Kinsmen Park was alive with music, laughter, and color on Thursday afternoon as families gathered to celebrate the 30th annual Kidzfest, hosted by the City of Prince Albert.

The free event drew steady crowds throughout the day, with children lining up for bouncy castles, crafts, games, balloon animals, and face painting. A wide range of community organizations and performers added to the festive atmosphere, making it a day packed with activity.

“It’s exciting for everyone,” said Brianne Tolley-Procyk, a playground program staff member and nursing student at the University of Saskatchewan. “We have new stations like the balloon animals and a character artist, and it’s been steady all day.”

Organizers said months of planning went into the event, from securing sponsors to recruiting volunteers. “We’re just happy that a lot of families come out and enjoy it, because we put a lot of work into it,” Tolley-Procyk added.

Sponsors like SaskTel, Superstore, SaskEnergy, Northern Lights Community Development Corporation, and others were proudly displayed on the back of staff shirts, highlighting the local support that helped make Kidzfest possible.

Among the performers was Edmonton-based entertainer Daniel Tamagi, known as the Flow Warrior, who rolled through the crowd on a mini Segway as his cowboy character, blowing bubbles and delighting children. “It’s great; I get to see kids smiling, laughing, and chasing me with my bubble guns,” he said. Tamagi and his crew, which included a juggler, a magician, and a balloon artist, were debuting a new show for the Prince Albert audience.

Community groups like the Prince Albert Outreach Program also had a presence. “We’re here just to be part of the community,” said Tobi Fontaine, supervisor of the youth drop-in center. “We offer food, laundry, showers, help with resumes, really anything youth need.” Fontaine said homelessness and addictions are major challenges facing local youth, and outreach staff aim to guide them toward success.

For nine-year-old Le Min, the event’s biggest fan, the bouncy castle was the highlight. “I tried all the games,” she said proudly, adding that crafts were a close second. An ice cream break capped off a fun-filled afternoon.

With a mix of entertainment, community connection, and sheer joy, Kidzfest once again showed why it’s become a beloved summer tradition in Prince Albert.